Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 951.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 140.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $743,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,028. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

TNET opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

