Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 1,460 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 6,083.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Masonite International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $88.61 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $88.56 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

