Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $149,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

