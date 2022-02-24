Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,934.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 23.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 327,633.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 724,495 shares of company stock valued at $114,416,076. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $149.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,134.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

