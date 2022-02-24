Databroker (DTX) Trading Down 37.1% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $4,777.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

