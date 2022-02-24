David Hardie Acquires 59 Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider David Hardie acquired 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,204 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £710.36 ($966.08).
Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 1,182 ($16.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,168.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Murray International Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,038 ($14.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.86).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
