DBV Technologies (DBVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,764. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 567,579 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

