DBV Technologies (DBVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,764. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 567,579 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.