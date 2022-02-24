Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Announces Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 68,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

