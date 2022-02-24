Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Down 9%

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shares dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 21,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 615,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

