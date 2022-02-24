Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Down 9%

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shares dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 21,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 615,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.
DH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
