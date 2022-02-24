Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $282,809.28 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $294,816.60.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

