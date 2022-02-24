Dero Price Hits $10.38 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00028916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $116.37 million and $1.04 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,901.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.96 or 0.06818470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00271665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.00760369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00068355 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.48 or 0.00385708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00218034 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,935 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

