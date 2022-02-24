Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Increases Dividend to GBX 53.50 Per Share

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.73) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,053 ($41.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 68.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,350 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,478.39. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 3,029 ($41.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($52.36).

DLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.76) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.32) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.32) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($48.14).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

