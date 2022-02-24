Desjardins Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.00.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$220.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.14. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.66.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

