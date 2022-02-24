Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €65.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WRDLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worldline from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

