Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Trading Down 10%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.37). 18,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 263,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.41).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.56. The stock has a market cap of £163.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Dev Clever alerts:

Dev Clever Company Profile (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dev Clever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dev Clever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.