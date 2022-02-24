Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 8.7%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.46. 82,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 831,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.