DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,622. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

