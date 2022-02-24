Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 19,523 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $43,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 321,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Black Hills by 10.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

