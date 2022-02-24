Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $45,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

