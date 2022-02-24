Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $42,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

