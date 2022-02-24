Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.56 Million Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 791,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SFL were worth $44,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 54.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 399,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SFL by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

