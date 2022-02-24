Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 65,595 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $45,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

PGTI stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

