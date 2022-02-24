Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of DDL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 681,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $1.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

