Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.79

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 292.79 ($3.98) and traded as high as GBX 302.30 ($4.11). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.08), with a volume of 2,139,138 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.49) to GBX 325 ($4.42) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.68) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($4.01) to GBX 307 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.49) to GBX 325 ($4.42) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335.43 ($4.56).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 292.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

