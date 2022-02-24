Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 70.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 906.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.