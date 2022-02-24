Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DRIP opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 102.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 118.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 89,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 744.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 153,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter.

