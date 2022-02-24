Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
DISCA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,233,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,609,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
