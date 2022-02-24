Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DISCA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,233,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,609,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.