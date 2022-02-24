DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Issues Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,665,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

