DMScript (DMST) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. DMScript has a total market cap of $94,705.32 and approximately $33.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.30 or 0.06729940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,262.30 or 1.00077100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00048672 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

