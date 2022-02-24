Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.45.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

