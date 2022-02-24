Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. 12,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,398,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Doma during the third quarter valued at about $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at about $16,709,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

