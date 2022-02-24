Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 149 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $15.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $417.41. 600,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,845. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

