DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in DoorDash by 62.9% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 114,846 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 13.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $90.55 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.