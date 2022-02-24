DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.76. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.