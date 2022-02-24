DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading Up 6.2%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.21. Approximately 43,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,394,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.76.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $818,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

