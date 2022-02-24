Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Dover has increased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Dover stock opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 1-year low of $121.14 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Dover by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dover by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

