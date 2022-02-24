DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells $4,033,381.06 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DraftKings stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 39,778,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,910,246. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

