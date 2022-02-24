DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.42. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 3,501 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

