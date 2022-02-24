Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRETF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.