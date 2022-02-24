Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$27.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRETF. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

