Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRUNF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

DRUNF stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.69. 11,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

