Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Dream Unlimited stock traded up C$1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.30. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$21.54 and a 12-month high of C$47.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -838.39.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

