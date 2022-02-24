Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

DBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,380 shares of company stock worth $1,364,675. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 116.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 79,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 212.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 191,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

