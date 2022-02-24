DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $351.30

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 351.30 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 360.30 ($4.90), with a volume of 284531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.10 ($4.94).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.26) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.94) to GBX 588 ($8.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 525 ($7.14).

Get DS Smith alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 397.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Alina Kessel bought 5,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($26,315.79).

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.