DT Midstream (DTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTM opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in DT Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DT Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in DT Midstream by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

