DTRT Health Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 1st (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

DTRT Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DTRTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 1st. DTRT Health Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of DTRT Health Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

DTRTU stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

