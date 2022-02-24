Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) PT Lowered to CHF 54

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Dufry to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

