DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

DD stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,671,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,331,000 after buying an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,080,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,100,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 973,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

