e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.30

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.30 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 28.40 ($0.39). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 28.40 ($0.39), with a volume of 62,299 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 39.59 and a quick ratio of 37.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.30. The company has a market capitalization of £133.79 million and a PE ratio of -28.40.

e-therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company's Network-Driven Drug Discovery platform perform in silico phenotypic screens to generate sets of small molecules that are enriched in active compounds ensuring high in vitro hit rates in complex phenotypic screens; and Genome-Associated Interaction Networks platform to analyze genome-wide association study data, which identifies disease variants at the genome level to identify potential intervention strategies, therapies, and diagnostics, as well as developing RNAi platform to modulate any gene to harness novel targets identified computationally.

