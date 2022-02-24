Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,990 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 432,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

